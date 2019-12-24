The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected more than $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $278,291.50
Today’s gifts — $27,919.52
Grand total — $306,211.02
Martha and Jay Moore — In memory of Chris Cottrell — $200
Cammy & Jim Carleton — In loving memory of our parents — $100
Carolyn, Sarah and Jean — In loving memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard E. Wright, Jr. — $100
Anonymous — $25
George and Monika Grotz — Dedicated to this year’s Christmas Mother — $50
Anonymous — East End children — $250
Sue and Jon Kucera — $100
The Teefey Family — James “Diamond” Teefey — $100
Lloyd Osgood — With love to my Christmas mother, Twyla Kulp — $100
Ruth S Pratt — In loving memory of my husband, Michael. — $100
Anonymous — In loving memory of Pappy, Dewey, Becky and Dad. — $100
Anonymous — In memory of Jacqueline F. Herod, a former Christmas Mother (1975) and Jack N. Herod — $100
Wynn and Blake Burr — In loving memory of Great Gran and of Parks Cole — $100
Burton Mallinger — Katie Mallinger — $150
Joanne and Jack Street — $100
Anonymous — In memory of Barb, Dick, Shirl and Bob with love, Sayre, Rennie, Mariah and Alex — $100
Anonymous — In honor of past Christmas Mothers; Nanny (2007), MB and AP (2017) Love — Laura and Mark — $100
Anonymous — Memory of Clara L. Daves — $500
Bill & Becky Massey — In honor of our grandchildren, Magdalena and Mateo — $250
Nick Phillips — $50
Dale Lowery Lawton (aka Dale Baby ) — In memory of my sweet mother Sydney B Lowery — $100
Jim and Lina Landrigan — $100
John and Darien — In honor of our grandchildren: Arlo, Casimir, Luna Mae, Rosalita, and Salvador — $50
John and Mimi Burke — In memory of William M. Hill, Sr. and Jr, and in honor of former Christmas Mother Ruth Hill — $100
Jordan and Ashley Smith — My mother and father, who always taught me kindness and generosity. — $50
David M Ross — In honor of the 2017 Richmond Christmas Mother, Ann Parker Gottwald. RVM WDT! — $100
Russell & Linda Jones — $1,250
Wendy Jenkins — In memory of Virginia Jenkins — $50
Lanny Gault — In memory of my mom and dad, Gertrude and Ronnie Gault — $100
Anonymous — In honor of the employees of Davenport Asset Management — $500
Dr and Mrs James Dageforde — $50
Anne and Zach Toms — In loving memory of our parents, Dr. and Mrs. Robert D. Ailsworth, Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Zach Toms, Jr. — $100
The Lewis Family — In memory of Morty Norman — $100
Laurie and Gray — In memory of Mark Dooley — $200
Jill and Monroe Harris — Magdalene Bussey — $250
Octavia Starke — In memory of Clark Gable and Carole Lombard. — $100
Cindy and Robin Russo — $500
Anonymous — In honor of Conway Fleming Harvard — $100
Pam and Fred Palmore — Given in thanksgiving for our children, their spouses and our grand-children — $250
Jayne and Brian Shaw — In honor of Pam and Bill Royall — $100
Anonymous — To all Health Care Professionals — $10
Dennis Smith — In loving memory of my grandparents James E. and Sallie Mae House of South Hill. — $25
In memory of our friend, Allen West, from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
In memory of Bill Clarke with love from AP, Teddy and family — $250
In memory of our great-grandparents, Helen and Thomas Hays and Anne and Dewey Gottwald — with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
In memory of Pearl Jones, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $100
In memory of our grandparents, Frances and Haywood Hyman, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
In honor of our grandparents, Nancy and Bruce Gottwald, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
In memory of Richmond Christmas Mother True Luck (2006), with love from AP and Teddy and family — $250
Celebrating these brilliant stars: George, Malcolm and Philip this Christmas. Lucky love, Fontaine Minor — $300
The Greenway Girls — In loving memory of a wonderful Christmas Mother past, Alice Bryan — $330
In memory of Grandma, Boppa, Memo and Popa and in honor of Anna, Caroline, Harris, Henry, Thomas and Eleanor — $50
B.J. and Chris Trinite — In memory of Lloyd Hundley Morgan, “Win a gift, give a gift” — $25
B.J. and Chris Trinite — In memory of Gustave “Gus” Marinius Heiss, “Thank you for being nice to me” — $25
B.J. and Chris Trinite — In memory of our great friend, Les Kelley, “May the God of Croquet be with you always” — $50
B.J. and Chris Trinite — In memory of our beloved friend, Jane O’Toole, “We will miss your loving hugs” — $50
B.J. Trinite — In loving memory of my parents, Janice and Bob Hollowell — $100
Anonymous — Given to the Glory of God and in loving memory of Constance Cann Hancock and Lawrence Brevard Cann Jr. Anonymous — Given to the Glory of God and in loving memory of Emma and Odis Small, Joyce and Odis Small Jr., Nancy and Lawrence Cann, Nancy and John Purcell, and Ellen G. Christian Anonymous — Given in loving memory of Lucille Baskerville, Buck Paul, Heningham L. Morris, Elizabeth Wallace, Sarah T. Harrison, John L. Brinkley, Betsy Fitzgerald Brown, Noell H. Woodward and Isabelle M. Marshall — $500
Rosalind Norton — In memory of my husband, Jimmy Norton; our parents, Eva and Wilmer Long and Jim and Becky Norton; also Francis, Gloria and Heather Long and Lee and E.T. Perkins — $50
In loving memory of my dear friend, Lynn Nelms, and in honor of her family — Scottie — $50
John H. and Danielle M. Maddock — $100
Benjamin Hamlin — In memory of my mother, Carrie Ricks, and her parents, Charles Lafayette and Louise Wilkerson — $100
In loving memory of Harvey S. Hicks III from his wife and sons — $100
Anonymous — $100
In honor of our customers — from Fine Electric Co. and Va. Table Pad Co. — $30
In loving memory of Charlie Terry, from his family — $200
Anonymous — In honor of Dr. and Mrs. W.H. Turner III — $40
Mildred T. and Charlie Paulett — In memory of Charles Paulett, Robert and Louise Paulett, Linwood and Della Turner — $50
In memory of loved ones, from Dan and Carol Wise — $100
In loving memory of our dear parents, Virginia and Albert E. Zehringer Sr., from Bert, Ellen, Jean and Joyce — $100
Elizabeth C. Beverley — In loving memory of J.B. Beverley III, Dr. and Mrs. Dean B. Coles, and Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Beverley Jr. — $100
Mr. and Mrs. S. Thomas Butler and Jack — In loving memory of our son and brother, Stuart. We miss you. — $100
Joni and Mark Dray — In memory of our parents, Dwight and Pauline Dray and John and Jessie Pascoe — $250
Harriet Ashby — In honor of Dr. Joe Niamtu and Dr. Alexander, Oral and Maxillofacial surgeons, and my special dentist, Dr. Kennett, who worked as a team in the 1980s to remedy relief from a history of years of my chronic excruciating facial pain. Sincere thankfulness to this day continues to these great doctors for alleviating that horrible pain and putting a smile back on my face! — $100
Ken and Bonnie Williard — In loving memory of Louise, Mike and Rusty Willard. Miss you every day. — $100
Pearl Liggins — In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lynwood Jeter Sr. In memory of my husband, John H. “Hickie” Liggins, and in memory of my son, John F. “JJ” Liggins — $300
In honor and appreciation of all the great teachers at Collegiate School ... Carry on! — $100
Nancy G. Anderson — In memory of my parents, Reginald and Virginia Gallion — $50
In memory of the 2006 Christmas Mother, True Luck, our Christmas Mother every year. Love always, Terrell, Elliott, True, Elise and Ravenel — $300
In honor of all Christmas Mothers, from the Harrigans — $250
In honor of the 2019 Christmas Mother, from the Harrigans — $250
Reva M. Trammell — In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert S. Crouch Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Melvin E. Trammell — $100
Carolyn and Bill Jones — In memory of our parents — $100
In loving memory of John Faulk Kling from his family — $100
Rebecca Adams — In memory of my mother, Anita Walsh Walker — $50
In loving memory of our son and brother, Michael, from the Noonan family — $300
Dana M. Pettit — In memory of my loving father, Jerry Mercure — $100
In loving memory of Granny, Grandpa, Uncle Jim, Fawv and Bill. We miss you all very much. Love always, Marshall and Thornton — $150
Glenwood W. Burley — In honor of Mr. Terelle Robinson and in memory of his grandmother, Sarah E. Winston — $100
Jack McGrath — In memory of my brother, Tommy “Hondo” McGrath — miss you, bro!! — $100
From members of the Rotary Club of Richmond — $250
Johnny Cates — Remembering special folks: Tommy Cates, Tim Cates, Tommy Valentine, John Ciucci, Tommy Shiflett, Gary Gerloff, Faiz Shaheen, Fr. Pat, Rut, Patty Hayes, the Jarvis boys, Dennis Williams, David Mugford, Eddie Hobcroft, Richard Curley, Louis Kastelberg, Karen Crowder, Jamie Freeman, Warren McKenna, Bruce Gottwald — $20
Johnny Cates — Missing fun Christmas folks! Anne and BB Williams, Janet Patton Lewis, Dr. Bill Clarke, Karl and Julia Williams, Rose Beckstoffer, HB Vest, Martha Schultheis, Bill and Shirley Jones — $20
Johnny Cates — In honor of AP, 2017 Christmas Mom! — $10
Johnny Cates — Cheers for Virginia Hyman and Drew Baldwin! — $10
In memory of my loving son, Greg Saunders. Love, Mom — $25
Anonymous — $50
Peggy Marr — In honor of family — $75
In memory of Armistead Talman, with love from his family — $100
Anonymous — In memory and honor of Thomas Jefferson High School alumni Medal of Honor recipients Jimmie Monteith and Michael Folland. — $25
Martha Houchins — In honor of Molly, Keelyn, Kendall and Stella and in memory of their beloved Poppa daddy — $25
J. Carlton Courter III — In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. James C. Courter Jr. — $100
In loving memory of Martha Gordon Wallace Michael, Neenah and Nana to her beloved grandchildren: Will, Michael, Tyler, Anna Sophie and Molly, from Martha Wythe, Karen, Lee and G.W. — $200
From “the gangsters” — $350
In loving memory of our girl, Carol McGee, from The Posse — $700
Evelyn M. Bryson — In honor of my grandchildren: Bryson, Sophie, Isabel, Annie, Harry and Zach — $100
Anonymous — $50
Robert and Anita Floyd — In memory of Bonnie L. Tinsman — $25
Anita and Robert Floyd — In memory of Wilton G. Mays — $25
Anonymous — In memory of Clara-Miles — $250
In memory of Mason, Mason Taylor, Leighton and Tony — $250
Mary Meade Davenport — In memory of my husband, Claude R. Davenport Jr. — $200
In memory of E.M. Flippen Sr. and Bernice Flippen from your children — $25
In loving memory of EBH, JWH, FSC and RWC from RWC III — $400
Webb Family — In loving memory of our parents and grandparents — $50
Dee Rutledge — In loving memory of my beloved husband, Len Rutledge — $100
Dr. and Mrs. Thomas D. Davis Jr. — In memory of our parents, Dr. and Mrs. T. Dewey Davis and Dr. and Mrs. C.I. Sease — $100
Anonymous — $50
Catherine and Michael Culleton — $100
Eunice W. Jones — In Pattie’s memory — $25
B and Tina Millner — In honor of our children — $200
Mary and Philip Bartolotta — In memory of deceased members of the Garrich and Bartolotta families — $100
Carter and Ann Scott — In memory of Mr. and Mrs. R. Carter Scott Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Robert B. Armistead — $100
Susie and Beth Wiltshire — In honor of four nephews/cousins extraordinaire: Eddie Lane, Greg Lane, Chris Wiltshire and Curt Wiltshire and their spouses — $100
Ann Kramer — In honor of my brother, Daniel Henderson — $150
In memory of Big and Pa — $50
To honor our children and grandchildren — Ken and Betsy Cousins — $100
Anonymous — $1,000
E. Massie Valentine Jr. — In loving memory of Sazsay, Bolling, Goobie and Skeeter — $250
Mark Kenny — $50
Anonymous — In honor of 4th floor neighbors at Cedarfield — $100
Genevieve (Bee) Hite — In memory of my husband, Paul L. Hite — $100
Rosa and Dabney Hudson — In honor of our grandchildren — $100
Margaret Anne Deck — In memory of John Franklin Deck and James L. Deck Jr. — $100
Minor and Katherine Weisiger — In memory of loved ones — $100
Doug and Liz Warren — In honor of our fathers, Wiley Lawrence and Wade “Poppi” Warren — $100
Missy and Cary Mauck — In memory of Bertie, Sheppie and Grandaddy and in honor of Graham, Isabel, Caroline, Billy and Stuart — $125
John K. Taylor — In memory of Ruth — $100
Bob and Audrey Harris — In appreciation of April and Joe Niamtu — $200
Mary T. Miller — In loving memory of JGM, VBT and MLT — $50
Anonymous — $500
Jeffrey and Agnes Jacoby — $50
From our year-round Christmas Mother, Connie Parrish, Merry Christmas, Francie and Susie — $100
Glen Burley — In memory of Samantha and Edward, in honor of “Scoots” — $50
In loving memory of our wonderful parents, Mr. and Mrs. Furman Gresham, with all love, Scottie, Furman and Whit — $100
In loving memory of Francis Heath Myers and his sister, Anne Carter Myers Finney, and in love of their family. Love, Scottie — $100
Dan and Beth Bechard — In memory of Anthony, Mary and Richard Goral — always in our hearts! — $50
In memory of Mima — May — $100
In honor of April and Joe Niamtu, the most devoted parents on the planet! Beth, Rob, Lambsy, Garland and Molly Moorman — $100
Anonymous — In memory of my parents — $100
Anonymous — $100
Valerie and Miles Cary Jr. — In loving memory of Bill Deep and Ann Cary — $200
Unity of Richmond — $139.52
Anonymous — In memory of David R. Holton — $1,000
In memory of Buck Paul, from Thomas, Missy, Emmy and Joe Goode — $100
Virginia Credit Union Matching Gifts Program — $100
Kathleen Coe — $100
Frances and Thomas Goode — $50
Wells Fargo Bank — Richmond Private Bank (4th floor) — $200
Armstrong Bristow Farley and Schwarzchild — $1,200
Vicky L. Hamrick — $100
Brandy JF Burnett — $25
Elizabeth Bass Perdersen — $35
David H. Taylor — $100
Michael Armstrong — $100
J. Garrett Horseley — $200
Rena R. Blythe — $25
Matthew and Mary Anne Farley — $250
In memory of Mary McDearmon Sears — $250
In memory of Elaine McDearmon Spencer — $250
In memory of David R. Holton — $250
The JHT Hen Party Society — In loving memory of our wonderful friend, Janet Harvey Trivette — whose generous heart and beautiful spirit will always inspire us. Nancy Armstrong and Gary Miller, Paige Bartholomew, Len East, Swannee Ericson, Laura Ferguson, Connie Gottwald, Linda Hyslop, Ellie Lewis, Nancy McCandlish, Anne Nelson Morck, Kaki Nelson, Laura Phelan, Jennie Simpson, Claudia Svirsky, Sallie Thalhimer, Kathy Watson and Martha Young — $1,100
