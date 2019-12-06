The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $89,784.17

Today’s gifts — $3,290

Grand total — $93,074.17

Anonymous — In memory of Pauline, Billy and Mike Thacker — $1,000

Anonymous — In memory of John Davenport, Charles Valentine and Tennant Bryan — $100

Cary Lee Taylor — $100

Alfred Bridger Jr. — $100

In loving memory of our daughter and sister, Sara P. Ritchie. You are forever in our hearts. The Ritchie Family — $100

Abbie Breene Hubert — In honor of the Niamtu family. — $100

Anonymous — $50

From the Wednesday Night Bridge Club — Ann Davis, Nancy Perrins, Patty Sedgley, Anne Halladay, Mary Brydon, Betsy Featherstone, Ursula Stalker, Mary Sue Sanderlin — and in memory of Jean Sterlin, Ann Malone, Judy Baylor and Caroline Stalker. — $120

In loving memory of Peter and Kent from Sarah Parrish — $100

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous — $1,000

Mr. Ed and Mrs. Bev Wooldridge — $100

Dr. and Mrs. Robert Adelaar — In honor of the Richmond Christmas Mother, April Niamtu — $100

Anonymous — $100

Raymond Scott Hailey — In memory of my loving father, Linwood E. Hailey Sr. — $20

In loving memory of Mrs. Virginia Chander by The Nomads. — $100

