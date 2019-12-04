2019 Christmas Mother Logo for Web

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $75,134.17

Today’s gifts — $1,765

Grand total — $76,899.17

Cheryl Yancey, In loving memory of HAY from CGY — $250

Sarah Parrish, In thanks for good friends and good times. “The Wild Cards” — $100

Anonymous — $50

Carl E. Rossi, Wishing all who work to make the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund drive a success a happy holiday. — $25

Joseph R. and Sara S. “Sally” Jenkins, Sally & Joe Jenkins — $250

Anonymous — $50

Rebecca Alberti, In memory of Lois C. Cosby and Susan C. Frazier — $100

Alberta Smith Kindergarten Team, In honor of Jeff Beatman — $25

Barbara W. Ross, In memory of my sister, the Rev. Mary White Holmes — $15

Helen W. Josie, In memory of my sister, the Rev. Mary White Holmes — $25

Ellen T. White, In memory of my sister, the Rev. Mary White Holmes — $100

Taking Care of Business Elvis Presley Fan Club of Richmond, Virginia, In honor of Elvis Presley. He loved Richmond and Richmond loved him. — $100

Marshall F. Wilkins — $25

John Boatwright IV, In memory of John B. Boatwright Jr., Araminta Jefferson Rowe, and John B. Boatwright III — $50

Jayne and Bobby Ukrop, In honor of beloved RTD Publisher Tom Silvestri — wonderful supporter of the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund and friend. — $500

Dennis A. Jones — $100

