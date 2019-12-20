The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to Richmond ChristmasMother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $214,888.00
Today’s gifts — $4,850.00
Grand total — $219,738.00
In loving memory of my parents, Libby and Frank Conner, from Mary and Thomas — $50
Dr. and Mrs. Eliot W. Bird — In memory of William and Maureen Bird — $300
Bill and Lynda Pappas, and Amy, Eva and Charlie Pappas — In loving memory of Evangeline Alex Pappas and in gratitude for the art of compassion exemplified so superbly by the Niamtus — $500
Anonymous — $200
Betsy and Latane Ware — In memory of our parents, Edith and Ernest Jones, and Mary Warren and Hudnall Ware Jr. — $200
Martha Alsop Faulkner — In memory of my parents, Dorothy and Jim Alsop — $75
Manuel and Carol Loupassi — Given in memory of our mothers, Maria Loupassi and Mary Hodges — $300
Judy and Randy Vaughan — In honor of Terry Vaughan — $50
Judy and Randy Vaughan — In honor of Jean Chandler — $50
Anonymous — $500
In memory of Mrs. Virginia B. Henley, a Christmas Mother, love you forever, Benjamin F. Henley Jr. — son — $100
C.T. and Moira Hill — $250
Jack Cullather — In loving memory of Chris and Jean Cullather — $250
Vanessa Evans — $25
The Mudd, Pierce and Moore families in honor of the Christmas Mother and her family — $150
In memory of Sarah and Jack Kay and Annie with love from their family — $100
In memory of Ellen and James W. Hofstead, and Florence and Robert W. Cabaniss — $250
In memory of William V. Cabaniss and Richard J. Cabaniss — $250
In honor of Ellen Katherine, Robert Warner and our new little angel, Emerie Hofstead — $250
Sally and Bob Whitehurst — In honor of our wonderful children and grandchildren — $100
Vicki and Walter Hurt — In honor of Susan and David Monday — $100
Anita Lustig/Steve Ferretti — $100
DAB — In honor of Kim, Jackson and Stewart — $100
Missy and Sandy Gullquist — Praying for Uncle Don and in loving memory of Marge, Bert and Marian — $200
Meredith Miles — In memory of Charles A. Barton Jr. — $250
Anonymous — With fond memories of Mack Curley — $100
In loving memory of Jane and Ken Hogan from the Hogan Clan — $100
