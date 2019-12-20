2019 Christmas Mother Logo for Web

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to Richmond ChristmasMother.com.

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $214,888.00

Today’s gifts — $4,850.00

Grand total — $219,738.00

In loving memory of my parents, Libby and Frank Conner, from Mary and Thomas — $50

Dr. and Mrs. Eliot W. Bird — In memory of William and Maureen Bird — $300

Bill and Lynda Pappas, and Amy, Eva and Charlie Pappas — In loving memory of Evangeline Alex Pappas and in gratitude for the art of compassion exemplified so superbly by the Niamtus — $500

Anonymous — $200

Betsy and Latane Ware — In memory of our parents, Edith and Ernest Jones, and Mary Warren and Hudnall Ware Jr. — $200

Martha Alsop Faulkner — In memory of my parents, Dorothy and Jim Alsop — $75

Manuel and Carol Loupassi — Given in memory of our mothers, Maria Loupassi and Mary Hodges — $300

Judy and Randy Vaughan — In honor of Terry Vaughan — $50

Judy and Randy Vaughan — In honor of Jean Chandler — $50

Anonymous — $500

In memory of Mrs. Virginia B. Henley, a Christmas Mother, love you forever, Benjamin F. Henley Jr. — son — $100

C.T. and Moira Hill — $250

Jack Cullather — In loving memory of Chris and Jean Cullather — $250

Vanessa Evans — $25

The Mudd, Pierce and Moore families in honor of the Christmas Mother and her family — $150

In memory of Sarah and Jack Kay and Annie with love from their family — $100

In memory of Ellen and James W. Hofstead, and Florence and Robert W. Cabaniss — $250

In memory of William V. Cabaniss and Richard J. Cabaniss — $250

In honor of Ellen Katherine, Robert Warner and our new little angel, Emerie Hofstead — $250

Sally and Bob Whitehurst — In honor of our wonderful children and grandchildren — $100

Vicki and Walter Hurt — In honor of Susan and David Monday — $100

Anita Lustig/Steve Ferretti — $100

DAB — In honor of Kim, Jackson and Stewart — $100

Missy and Sandy Gullquist — Praying for Uncle Don and in loving memory of Marge, Bert and Marian — $200

Meredith Miles — In memory of Charles A. Barton Jr. — $250

Anonymous — With fond memories of Mack Curley — $100

In loving memory of Jane and Ken Hogan from the Hogan Clan — $100

