2019 Christmas Mother Logo for Web

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to RichmondChristmas Mother.com.

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $71,014.17

Today’s gifts — $4,120

Grand total — $75,134.17

Anonymous — In memory of Minnie Franck — $1,000

Michael Thomas Sr. — In loving memory of our mother, Marion, whose birthday was Christmas Day, and of our brother, Pete. From Jane and Mike — $100

Caroline Y. Brandt — In loving memory of my father, Herbert S. Casey, who loved Christmas. — $100

Anonymous — In honor of my 5 grandchildren, great-granddaughter Cwyn and granddog Walter — $100

Carolyn and Calvin Holcombe — In loving memory of our sons, Johnny and David. — $1,000

Don, Sarah & Catie Finley — $300

Steve B. “Pa” Glass — In honor of Virginia & Katharine O’Connor — the two best granddaughters in the world. — $200

Scott and Michele Slagley — In memory of Joyce Pruitt and JoAnn Slagley. — $50

Anonymous — $10

Anonymous — $60

Lewis B. and Sandra A. Buford — In honor of our wonderful father and grandpa, Howard Arrington, and in memory of Polly and Bobby Buford and Burnell Arrington. We love you all! Lewis and Sandy Buford — $100

Lewis B. and Sandra A. Buford — In honor and memory of Hugh Tompkins, a wonderful friend departed too soon. Lewis Buford — $100

Anonymous — $250

William N. Gregory Jr. — $200

Anonymous — $500

Bob and Bev Gregory — Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas Katie — $50

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription