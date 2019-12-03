The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmas Mother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $71,014.17
Today’s gifts — $4,120
Grand total — $75,134.17
Anonymous — In memory of Minnie Franck — $1,000
Michael Thomas Sr. — In loving memory of our mother, Marion, whose birthday was Christmas Day, and of our brother, Pete. From Jane and Mike — $100
Caroline Y. Brandt — In loving memory of my father, Herbert S. Casey, who loved Christmas. — $100
Anonymous — In honor of my 5 grandchildren, great-granddaughter Cwyn and granddog Walter — $100
Carolyn and Calvin Holcombe — In loving memory of our sons, Johnny and David. — $1,000
Don, Sarah & Catie Finley — $300
Steve B. “Pa” Glass — In honor of Virginia & Katharine O’Connor — the two best granddaughters in the world. — $200
Scott and Michele Slagley — In memory of Joyce Pruitt and JoAnn Slagley. — $50
Anonymous — $10
Anonymous — $60
Lewis B. and Sandra A. Buford — In honor of our wonderful father and grandpa, Howard Arrington, and in memory of Polly and Bobby Buford and Burnell Arrington. We love you all! Lewis and Sandy Buford — $100
Lewis B. and Sandra A. Buford — In honor and memory of Hugh Tompkins, a wonderful friend departed too soon. Lewis Buford — $100
Anonymous — $250
William N. Gregory Jr. — $200
Anonymous — $500
Bob and Bev Gregory — Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas Katie — $50
