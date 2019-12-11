The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $121,349.17
Today's gifts — $6,255.98
Grand total — $127,605.15
From Bill and Marla McAllister in memory of Donnie Wyatt and Kent Cox. - $300.00
Jay and Betty Jo Cleaton - In memory of our parents - $100.00
Carolyn Moss Hartz — In loving memory of Samuel Lewis Tarry - $100.00
Mr. and Mrs. W. Barry Hofheimer - $100.00
Anonymous — In honor of the ISHBPP member and in memory of past members - $100.00
In memory of Phillip Montgomery Farmer and Phillip Montgomery Farmer III by Phillip Montgomery Farmer Jr. - $50.00
In loving memory of my parents, Robert W. Lawson Jr. and Virginia Peyton Broun Lawson, from Fontaine and Sally Lawson - $250.00
Barry and Martha Crawford - $100.00
Unity of Richmond - $55.98
Mr. and Mrs. John Ruch — In loving memory of our niece, Megan Stidham, and nephew, Tim Ruch - $100.00
Mikal Hoofnagle — In honor of my Monday afternoon bridge friends - $50.00
Diane and David West — In memory of our parents - $100.00
Jackie Helsel — In memory of my husband, David Helsel, and our parents - $50.00
Anonymous — In gratitude for one who has helped many people and especially me - $100.00
William E. and Pamela K. O'Connor - $4,000.00
Josephine Miller — In honor of Betsy J. Parrish - $100.00
From Babs Folwer — In honor of the St. Catherine's lunch bunch, Class of 1957 - a caring and fun-loving group of gals - $100.00
Johnye Bennett — In honor of my parents, Mary and Buck Altman, and my grandparents, Evelyn (Josie) and John Brooks - $100
Anonymous — In loving memory of Joyce Taylor Wood, Dorothy Hogan Ryan, and Bernice Baltimore - $100
Ben Allred & Joe Allred, Ben Allred and Joe Allred — In loving memory of Andy Allred - $100
James, Robert, and Mason Ayers — In memory of Linda Hart Bouquet - $50
Anonymous — In honor of my twin angels, Christopher and Laura. God blessed this world when you were born. Love you both so much! - $50
Anonymous — In memory of my loving parents, Albert and Julia Skavicus. Miss you every day! - $50
The Garlands — In memory of our parents: Hazel and Linwood Garland Sr. - $50
