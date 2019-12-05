The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $76,899.17
Today's gifts — $12,885.00
Grand total — $89,784.17
Ann Parker Gottwald, In loving memory of Bruce Gottwald Jr. on his birthday. With love, AP, Teddy, Thomas, Blayre, Daniel, Martha, Clarke, Mimi, Ted, Bridgette, Mark & Meghan. - $1,000
Dabney W. McCoy — In loving memory of my husband, Tim McCoy, and my father, Carrington Williams. - $100
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Armstrong - $100
Anonymous - $25
Mr. McGuire and Mrs. Hylah Boyd - $100
Schuyler O. Sneed — In memory of Sidney Osborne and Harry Osborne, from Schuyler O. Sneed - $100
From one of Gary's many friends. - $100
Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Gottwald — In memory of our son, Bruce Gottwald Jr., on his birthday. - $5,000
Lyn O'Ferrall — In memory of Rennie and Irene. From Lyn. - $50
Charles W. Smith Jr., Miss you Berk -- Charlie, Corinne and Wes - $100
Geline B. Williams - $50
Mrs. Harold J. Williams Jr. — In memory of my husband, Harold J. Williams Jr. - $100
Ellen F. Anderson — In honor of the Christmas Mother - $100
Robert E. Marchant - $500
Maj. & Mrs. James B. Wells - $100
Bob and Debora Shiro — In memory of Ruth Ross - $100
Women of St. Stephen's Church - $50
Stephen and Pamela Haner - $300
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Franz - $100
Snead Family Foundation - $500
Anonymous — In memory of pets - $25
Anonymous - $25
Mr. Ernest W. Rogers - $50
Mr. Arthur Baughan — In memory of Arlene Baughan - $100
Ms. Florence Richardson and son Lindsay "LP" Richardson III. Merry Christmas to all - $50
Susan Robertson — In memory of Lucille & Henry Ward. In memory of Margaret & Edward Blevins. - $50
Mr. Alfred G. Goodykoontz — In memory of Bob and Mary Goodykoontz and Ewell and Will Barr from BG - $100
Mark and Barbara Flatin — In memory of Buck Paul. Bobbie and Mark Flatin - $100
Anonymous — In memory of our parents - $1,000
In memory of my husband, Wilbur L. Jenkins Jr., by Phil Jenkins - $200
Bill and Carolyn Savage — In memory of Prentice Willie Savage - $50
Dr. Leslie & Mrs. Anne-Marie Montgomery — In memory of Jon Jones Montgomery and Mary Ellen Duling Turner - $60
Mrs. Marietta S. Dormire — In memory of Robert Gardiner Shelly Sr. and my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Maynard M. Perry - $100
Floyd Dormire Jr. — In memory of Dr. and Mrs. Floyd Dormire & Gaynelle Dormire from Floyd Dormire Jr. - $100
Mrs. Karen Friend — In memory of Chuck Friend - $500
Joyce Drexler — In honor of Joe and April Niamtu and family - $100
Marcia and Harry Thalhimer — In honor of April Niamtu - $100
Mrs. Anne Gordon Curran — In memory of Caroline and Richard C. Cooke - $200
Chris and Erlynn Lansing - $1,000
Ms. Lynn Bradford — In memory of Lila and Owen L. Bradford - $50
Bill Ellen — In memory of Ed Ellen - $100
Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Ramos — In honor of the Ramos, Haymans, O'Toole and Harrington families - $100
Karen W. and Michael J. Hojnowski - $100
Julie and Nick Anderson — In honor of my father, Thomas Roberts - $50
