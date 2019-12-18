The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected more than $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
Send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $197,404.00
Today’s gifts — $9,009.00
Grand total — $206,413.00
In memory of our great-uncle, Edward W. Hyman — Love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
In memory of our great-aunt, Mary Jane Hyman — Love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
In honor of our friend and mentor, Gretchen Japhet, from the Seneca Road Study Hall Boys — $250
Susan Allen — $200
In loving memory of Sara Camper Trinite and Samuel Leslie “Bunkie” Trinite from their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — $100
In loving memory of my parents, Lillian Foster Clark and Murphy Haskins Clark, my sisters Jean Carol and Barbara Ann, and my brother, Larry Haskins, from Charlie — $100
In loving memory of my grandmother, Alma Merchant Camper “Big,” from Leslie — $25
Susan M. Benson, In honor of Ted, Celia, Izzy, Taylor, Sanger and Poppy — $100
Town and Country Cotillion Children and Families — $5,150
Junior Assembly Cotillion, its students and parents — $2,184
Gibson M. Wright — In loving memory of my wife, Kimberly, on her birthday, Dec. 19, with love, Gibby, Preston and Dillon — $300
The Gehrings and Georges — For Celie, for all she does for all of us. — $100
