The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund wrapped up the holiday season with more than $338,000 in donations from our generous Richmond Times-Dispatch readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to RichmondChristmas Mother.com. You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $335,318.65

Today’s gifts — $2,975.00

Grand total — $338,293.65

Susan Stynes — $200

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Foundation — $2,750

Colleen Callahan — $25

