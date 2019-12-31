2019 Christmas Mother Logo for Web

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $312,286.02

Today’s gifts — $17,893.63

Grand total — $330,179.65

Laura and Berna, in memory of Alex — $200

Ralph A. Foster — $50

Janet Moore — In memory of my husband, Albert E. Moore — $100

Nicole Price — In honor of Shirley Hudson — $100

Dr. and Mrs. Richard S. Wilson — $1,000

Keith and Eunice Kulesza — In memory of Kim Ney — $150

Lyons and George Burke — In loving memory of Deane Burke — $100

Leigh, Marty and Kiltie — In memory of Lillie Shearin — $100

Bruce and Vincent W. Kern — In loving memory of our uncle and aunt, Elliott Andrew Scruggs and Phyllis Kern Scruggs — $100

Isabella G. Witt — In loving memory of my parents, Thomas Foster Witt and Isabel Luke Witt — $500

John Condon — $50

Anonymous — In memory of family and friends, and in honor of the 2019 Christmas Mother and Christmas Mothers past and future — $1,000

John McGinty — In memory of my mother, Mrs. Mary McGinty — $50

Anonymous — In memory of Eddie Benson, who fought an incurable disease with courage and class — $100

Staff of The Virginia Home — In honor of April Niamtu — $390

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics — $2,500

In memory of our grandmother “Nannie.” We miss you! Q, T &A — $3,000

Steven D. and Lauren H. Hall — $150

Love Letters — $200

Sandra and Ian Asplundh — $1,200

Bill and Jane Weirich — $100

Christopher E. and Meredith “Brook” Trible — $100

Carol Bryson — In loving memory of joyful George T. Bryson Jr. — $100

Laura, Wyatt and Mike — $500

In loving memory of Dr. John W. Duncan and John W. Thompson Jr. — $200

Janene Charbeneau — In memory of my parents, Howard and Marjorie Elmer — $25

Unity of Richmond — $208.63

Metropolitan Health Foundation — $1,000

Mrs. Peter G. Seaman Jr. — $100

In loving memory of my parents, Florence M. and Roland McDaniel Sr. from Roland Jr. — $400

Linda Forbes — In memory of parents and grandparents — $250

Mrs. Frank Dawes — In memory of my dear husband, Frank Dawes — $50

Richmond-Henrico Retired Teachers Association — $50

Henry Lee Valentine II — $300

Charles Luck — $500

Charles Bradshaw III — $70

The Stitching Studio LLC — $25

The Knudson Family — Nancy Hansen — $250

Stephen Batsche — In appreciation for Matt Pochily’s skill and dedication organizing The Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program — $100

Nolie and John Barnes, Grace and George Barnes Ellsworth Linwood Thomas Jr. — $500

Anonymous — $300

Susan and Bill Schaar — In honor of Frances and Garland Clarke and Mildred and Berkley Schaar and True Luck — $100

The Aboud Family — $100

The Tripps, the Farmers and the Paleys — In memory of Bruce C. Gottwald, Jr., whose kindness will never be forgotten. — $300

Anonymous — $100

Duncan and Welby Fairlie — $25

GeorgeAnn and Stuart Broth — $100

Gilly and Lorie — To Joey and Evan — $1,000

