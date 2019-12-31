The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $312,286.02
Today’s gifts — $17,893.63
Grand total — $330,179.65
Laura and Berna, in memory of Alex — $200
Ralph A. Foster — $50
Janet Moore — In memory of my husband, Albert E. Moore — $100
Nicole Price — In honor of Shirley Hudson — $100
Dr. and Mrs. Richard S. Wilson — $1,000
Keith and Eunice Kulesza — In memory of Kim Ney — $150
Lyons and George Burke — In loving memory of Deane Burke — $100
Leigh, Marty and Kiltie — In memory of Lillie Shearin — $100
Bruce and Vincent W. Kern — In loving memory of our uncle and aunt, Elliott Andrew Scruggs and Phyllis Kern Scruggs — $100
Isabella G. Witt — In loving memory of my parents, Thomas Foster Witt and Isabel Luke Witt — $500
John Condon — $50
Anonymous — In memory of family and friends, and in honor of the 2019 Christmas Mother and Christmas Mothers past and future — $1,000
John McGinty — In memory of my mother, Mrs. Mary McGinty — $50
Anonymous — In memory of Eddie Benson, who fought an incurable disease with courage and class — $100
Staff of The Virginia Home — In honor of April Niamtu — $390
Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics — $2,500
In memory of our grandmother “Nannie.” We miss you! Q, T &A — $3,000
Steven D. and Lauren H. Hall — $150
Love Letters — $200
Sandra and Ian Asplundh — $1,200
Bill and Jane Weirich — $100
Christopher E. and Meredith “Brook” Trible — $100
Carol Bryson — In loving memory of joyful George T. Bryson Jr. — $100
Laura, Wyatt and Mike — $500
In loving memory of Dr. John W. Duncan and John W. Thompson Jr. — $200
Janene Charbeneau — In memory of my parents, Howard and Marjorie Elmer — $25
Unity of Richmond — $208.63
Metropolitan Health Foundation — $1,000
Mrs. Peter G. Seaman Jr. — $100
In loving memory of my parents, Florence M. and Roland McDaniel Sr. from Roland Jr. — $400
Linda Forbes — In memory of parents and grandparents — $250
Mrs. Frank Dawes — In memory of my dear husband, Frank Dawes — $50
Richmond-Henrico Retired Teachers Association — $50
Henry Lee Valentine II — $300
Charles Luck — $500
Charles Bradshaw III — $70
The Stitching Studio LLC — $25
The Knudson Family — Nancy Hansen — $250
Stephen Batsche — In appreciation for Matt Pochily’s skill and dedication organizing The Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program — $100
Nolie and John Barnes, Grace and George Barnes Ellsworth Linwood Thomas Jr. — $500
Anonymous — $300
Susan and Bill Schaar — In honor of Frances and Garland Clarke and Mildred and Berkley Schaar and True Luck — $100
The Aboud Family — $100
The Tripps, the Farmers and the Paleys — In memory of Bruce C. Gottwald, Jr., whose kindness will never be forgotten. — $300
Anonymous — $100
Duncan and Welby Fairlie — $25
GeorgeAnn and Stuart Broth — $100
Gilly and Lorie — To Joey and Evan — $1,000
