The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $59,146.39

Today’s gifts — $1,225

Grand total — $60,371.39

Debbie Dement — $100

Matt and Nancy Thompson — $100

Mike and Jane Wargo, Mazie Parrish Henrico Christmas Mother 1962 — $100

Anonymous —$100

The Hunters, In honor and memory of all of our creatures great and small. — $50

Patricia, Jimmy, Carter and Anne Morgan Hunter, In memory of our Nana and Dede. We miss you both. — $50

Jimmy and Patricia Hunter, In honor of our daughters, Carter and Anne Morgan. We are so proud of you. — $50

Lila and Terry Dickinson, In honor of April Niamtu and all very special children — $100

Anonymous — $100

Hilde and Desmond O’Leary, To children with special needs. — $100

Anonymous, In honor of PWR & JER — $25

Edwin McNamara Jr., anonymous — $150

Dennis and Marilyn Holbrook, Celebrating Joey and Evan Niamtu and Steve Gibson — $200

