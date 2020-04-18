The Richmond Christmas Mother organization decided to break from its pattern of waiting until the end of the year to help the greater Richmond community.
Instead, the Richmond Christmas Mother board voted unanimously last week to award Feed More an extra $30,000 to provide food to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The check will be delivered this week to Feed More for use immediately in the 34 counties and cities in central Virginia served by the nonprofit.
“Our board members, with the idea first suggested by treasurer Raymond McDowell, wanted to boost Feed More’s food-bank efforts to confront hunger at a time of great uncertainty,” said Richmond Christmas Mother President Paul Farrell. “The need is now.”
Farrell is also president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which administers the Richmond Christmas Mother program.
“We realize many in our region are suffering right now and we hope that by providing for meals through Feed More, it will go a long way to bridging the shutdown and recovery.”
The Richmond Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader. When the Richmond Christmas Mother program was founded, food items were a major part of the organization’s outreach given the Great Depression.
Feed More Chief Executive Douglas H. Pick said his organization was surprised by the donation but recognized the Richmond Christmas Mother’s long history of charitable good deeds.
Farrell, along with retired RTD Publisher Tom Silvestri, who directed the Richmond Christmas Mother for 15 years, notified Pick and Feed More Chief Development Officer Timothy A. McDermott by conference call on Thursday.
“The Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Richmond Christmas Mother have been intertwined with helping our hungry neighbors since Richmond’s first Christmas Mother," McDermott said. "In these unprecedented times as we confront the impact of COVID-19 throughout Central Virginia, we are so very grateful for the extraordinary support from the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund to help those who find themselves in need of basic nutrition.”
McDermott said nearly all of Feed More's food donations typically come from grocery stores and manufacturers, but because of the recent run on grocery stores caused by the pandemic, Feed More has had to purchase more food.
He added that the $30,000 Richmond Christmas Mother donation will provide about 120,000 meals.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers and is building an endowment to help future services. Last year, the program raised more than $335,000, thanks to 2019 Richmond Christmas Mother April Niamtu, who lead the campaign.
In February, the Richmond Christmas Mother awarded its annual support of the Salvation Army with a $150,000 donation.
Other money raised in 2019 also will finance grants later in the year to non-profit organizations, with missions similar to the Richmond Christmas Mother, as part of a partnership with The Community Foundation.
