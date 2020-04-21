Children's Home Society of Virginia is a 120 year old adoption agency focusing on the adoption of teens from the foster care system and the support of families who have adopted. In partnership with the Better Housing Coalition, CHS also serves youth who have aged out of the foster care system through The Possibilities Project (TPP). TPP provides housing and full wrap-around supports in an individualized program that gives youth the tools they need to become thriving, independent adults. Our programs are all trauma-informed and we rely on foundations, corporations and individual donors for over 75% of our support.
Nadine Marsh-Carter, JD
- Chief Executive Officer
& CHS Adoptive Parent
(804) 353-0191
