There were no tears or sadness as Pastor Nicole Bradley took the pulpit Saturday afternoon at City Church in eastern Henrico County and welcomed everyone to "our house," as she called it. She spoke to the packed sanctuary and standing-room only auxiliary rooms where family, friends, church members and clergy from around the country gathered to celebrate and pay respects to her husband, City Church founder and pastor, Dimitri Bradley.
Bradley, 51, died in a single-car accident on the evening of Nov. 20 on I-195 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard. He and Nicole Bradley have two daughters, Jordan and Julius.
With a big smile and a heart filled with the kind of strength that only comes from a life completely devoted to her faith, Bradley thanked her church family for their support. She told them she'd be praying for them as much as they're praying for her, and vowed to continue the work that her husband started - 22 years following a calling that began with Bible study meetings in their home and since evolved into a church community with nearly 5,000 members and locations in Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
Always, her comments were peppered with "Amen."
"Everything he ever set out to do, he sought God first," Nicole Bradley said about her husband and the "blessed journey" they experienced together building a family and a church community. Now, despite his passing, "we don't have to be concerned about what to do - he's taught us exactly what it is we're supposed to do and how to do it."
"We're gonna love God, we're gonna love people," she said. "God is still on the throne and he is good."
City Church has two locations, 4700 Oakleys Lane and 9111 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.
Dimitri Bradley grew up in Henrico's East End, and attended Highland Springs High School before moving to Chesterfield with his family and graduating from Manchester High. He was working in the banking industry when, in 1998, he was led to start a Bible study group in their home - the earliest origins of City Church. He was ordained on his 30th birthday and left the banking industry to pursue his spiritual calling full time.
Speakers at Saturday's memorial service called Dimitri Bradley "a pastor's pastor" and a "mighty man of God."
City Church Minister Terrence Jones has been a church member for nine years. He called Dimitri Bradley "a master teacher," someone who's legacy will be one of connecting with people spiritually on their own level.
"The Bible can be real complicated at times," Jones said, but "he had the unique ability to be able to take complex things in the Bible and make it so the average person can understand it and then use [those teachings] in the Bible" to work in their lives.
Jones said he occasionally accompanied Dimitri Bradley when the pastor traveled to preach at other churches.
"He'd go to small 100- [or] 150-member churches and he would preach there just like he’d preach" at City Church, where multiple services might have hundreds of people, Jones said.
That vision "was something God placed in his heart," he added. "It was a gift."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.