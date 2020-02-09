In 2017, Collette Smith became the first African American woman to assist an NFL coaching staff when she worked as an intern with the New York Jets during training camp. Jennifer King, who has been hired by the Washington Redskins, will be the first African American woman to have a full-time coaching position. An article on Page C8 on Sunday omitted Smith’s previous historic role.
