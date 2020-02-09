Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... MEHERRIN RIVER AT LAWRENCEVILLE AFFECTING BRUNSWICK COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES APPOMATTOX RIVER AT MATTOAX AFFECTING AMELIA...CHESTERFIELD AND POWHATAN COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA.. NOTTOWAY RIVER NEAR STONY CREEK AFFECTING SUSSEX COUNTY CASHIE RIVER NEAR WINDSOR AFFECTING BERTIE COUNTY FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE APPOMATTOX BASIN...INCLUDING MATTOAX...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.FOR THE CHOWAN BASIN...INCLUDING LAWRENCEVILLE...STONY CREEK...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.FOR THE LOWER ROANOKE BASIN...INCLUDING WINDSOR...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 02:30 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.9 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT. * AT 13.0 FEET...APPROXIMATELY 20 ACRES OF LOWLAND FLOODED IN VICINITY OF GAGE. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.9 FEET ON MAR 18 2007. &&