CLASS OF 2020 GLANCE
Player School Position Status College commitments/offers
Tyler Warren Atlee QB/TE Oral Penn State
Trey Boll Collegiate WR/LB Offered UVA, VT, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Missouri, etc.
Nigel Williams Collegiate QB/DB Offered UCLA, UVA, UConn, ODU, Wake Forest, etc.
Ethan West Cosby TE/SS Oral North Carolina
D’Anta Johnson Dinwiddie OL/DL Offered James Madison, ECU, Coastal Carolina, UCF, etc.
Tyshawn Wyatt Henrico OL/DL Offered Old Dominion, East Carolina
David Laney Highland Springs DB Oral East Carolina
Malcolm Greene Highland Springs DB Offered VT, Michigan, UVA, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, etc.
Suirad Ware Highland Springs OL/DL Offered East Carolina, etc.
Kevin Gayles Huguenot WR/DB Oral Old Dominion
Gerrien Christopher Life Christian OLB/WR Offered Tennessee, Hampton, Liberty, etc.
Joe Johnson III Life Christian CB Oral Penn State
Antonio Webb Life Christian DB Oral James Madison
Michael James Life Christian WR Offered Southern, Liberty, Rutgers
Khalil Miller Life Christian DE Offered Morgan State, Southern Miss
Jayvon Burrell Life Christian DL Oral Marshall
Taylor, Noah Life Christian WR Offered Liberty
Chris Tyree Thomas Dale RB Oral Notre Dame
Jasiah Williams Thomas Dale WR/QB Offered Kent State
Alonzo Ford Varina OL/DL Offered Boston College, James Madison, Hampton
