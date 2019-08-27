CLASS OF 2020 GLANCE

Player School Position Status College commitments/offers

Tyler Warren Atlee QB/TE Oral Penn State

Trey Boll Collegiate WR/LB Offered UVA, VT, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Missouri, etc.

Nigel Williams Collegiate QB/DB Offered UCLA, UVA, UConn, ODU, Wake Forest, etc.

Ethan West Cosby TE/SS Oral North Carolina

D’Anta Johnson Dinwiddie OL/DL Offered James Madison, ECU, Coastal Carolina, UCF, etc.

Tyshawn Wyatt Henrico OL/DL Offered Old Dominion, East Carolina

David Laney Highland Springs DB Oral East Carolina

Malcolm Greene Highland Springs DB Offered VT, Michigan, UVA, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, etc.

Suirad Ware Highland Springs OL/DL Offered East Carolina, etc.

Kevin Gayles Huguenot WR/DB Oral Old Dominion

Gerrien Christopher Life Christian OLB/WR Offered Tennessee, Hampton, Liberty, etc.

Joe Johnson III Life Christian CB Oral Penn State

Antonio Webb Life Christian DB Oral James Madison

Michael James Life Christian WR Offered Southern, Liberty, Rutgers

Khalil Miller Life Christian DE Offered Morgan State, Southern Miss

Jayvon Burrell Life Christian DL Oral Marshall

Taylor, Noah Life Christian WR Offered Liberty

Chris Tyree Thomas Dale RB Oral Notre Dame

Jasiah Williams Thomas Dale WR/QB Offered Kent State

Alonzo Ford Varina OL/DL Offered Boston College, James Madison, Hampton

— Eric Kolenich

