RALEIGH, N.C. — Terrell Leach poured in 28 points, but Virginia Union was staved off by St. Augustine’s in a 79-78 defeat on Monday.
Keshon Tabb hit a 3-pointer to draw the Panthers (9-4) within 1 with 16 seconds left. After the Falcons sunk two free throws, Tabb made two of his own to close the deficit back to 1 with 8 seconds remaining, but VUU didn’t get a shot at the victory.
Gary Jefferson led St. Augustine’s with 24 points. Raemaad Wright added 20 points and nine rebounds for VUU.
Norfolk State 82, Coppin State 59: Jermaine Bishop scored a game-high 21 points, and the Spartans rolled past the host Eagles (4-13, 0-2 MEAC).
NSU (5-11, 2-0) made 13 of 26 attempts from beyond the arc.
Women
Livingstone 69, Virginia State 67: The visiting Blue Bears claimed their final lead with less than two minutes left on clock, topping the Trojans for the first time this season.
Daisa Harris had a season-high 30 points for Livingstone (5-7).
Raelyn Muldrow totaled 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Virginia State (8-8).
Virginia Union 90, St. Augustine’s 47: Jasmine Carter and Peyton Evans combined for 35 points, VUU converted 21 STA turnovers into 25 points, and the Panthers cruised past the host Falcons (5-6).
Carter and Evans combined to make 16 of their 27 attempts from the field for VUU (10-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.