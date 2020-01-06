RALEIGH, N.C. — Terrell Leach poured in 28 points, but Virginia Union was staved off by St. Augustine’s in a 79-78 defeat on Monday.

Keshon Tabb hit a 3-pointer to draw the Panthers (9-4) within 1 with 16 seconds left. After the Falcons sunk two free throws, Tabb made two of his own to close the deficit back to 1 with 8 seconds remaining, but VUU didn’t get a shot at the victory.

Gary Jefferson led St. Augustine’s with 24 points. Raemaad Wright added 20 points and nine rebounds for VUU.

Norfolk State 82, Coppin State 59: Jermaine Bishop scored a game-high 21 points, and the Spartans rolled past the host Eagles (4-13, 0-2 MEAC).

NSU (5-11, 2-0) made 13 of 26 attempts from beyond the arc.

Women

Livingstone 69, Virginia State 67: The visiting Blue Bears claimed their final lead with less than two minutes left on clock, topping the Trojans for the first time this season.

Daisa Harris had a season-high 30 points for Livingstone (5-7).

Raelyn Muldrow totaled 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Virginia State (8-8).

Virginia Union 90, St. Augustine’s 47: Jasmine Carter and Peyton Evans combined for 35 points, VUU converted 21 STA turnovers into 25 points, and the Panthers cruised past the host Falcons (5-6).

Carter and Evans combined to make 16 of their 27 attempts from the field for VUU (10-1).

