CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for one touchdown and ran for another and No. 1 Clemson won its record-tying 17th straight game with a 24-10 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday.
The Aggies (1-1) talked of an upset all week and figured to be the sternest test left for the defending national champions. Instead, the Tigers (2-0) stretched out drives and pressured A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond into an awful showing.
The win tied Clemson’s best run of success that spanned the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
The Tigers will be double-digit favorites the rest of the regular season in their try for a fifth straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and College Football Playoff berth.
Lawrence completed 24 of 35 passes for 268 yards.
No. 21 Syracuse 63, Maryland 20: Josh Jackson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns to anchor another prolific offensive performance by Maryland (2-0), which scored 42 first-half points against Syracuse in a lopsided home victory.
Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead against a Syracuse team coming off a season-opening shutout of Liberty.
Jackson completed 21 of 38 passes, attempting only two throws in the fourth quarter. He has tossed seven TD passes in two games with one interception.
Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10: Kenny Pickett passed for a career-high 321 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown to Maurice Ffrench, to lead Pittsburgh (1-1) to a home win over Ohio (1-1).
A week after getting sacked four times and barely completing half of his attempts in a loss to Virginia, Pickett fared far better in his second game trying to run new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s pass-heavy offense. Pickett completed 26 of 37 passes and looked far more comfortable against the Bobcats.
N.C. State 41, Western Carolina 0: Zonavan Knight ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as N.C. State (2-0) rebounded from a slow start to defeat visiting Western Carolina (0-1).
Western Carolina suffered its 10th straight loss in a streak that dates to 2018, and was short-handed after suspending four players for the game for violating team policies. Starting quarterback Tyrie Adams, the preseason Southern Conference offensive player of the year, was suspended along with starting left offensive guard Matthew Bair, starting nose tackle Adam Henderson and reserve Elijah Hall.
Georgia Tech 14, South Florida 10: Jordan Mason and Tobias Oliver each scored second-quarter touchdowns, and the Georgia Tech defense recovered a critical fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets (1-1) held on for a home victory over South Florida (0-2) to give first-year coach Geoff Collins his first win since returning to his home town.
Top 25
No. 7 Michigan 24, Army 21: Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a double-overtime win over visiting Army.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second extra period and would have lost at the end of regulation to the Black Knights (1-1) if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just to the right.
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.
Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football’s winningest program barely stopped.
No. 2 Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10: Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of Alabama’s home victory over New Mexico Statey.
The Crimson Tide (2-0) was off to the races starting with the game’s first play, when Henry Ruggs III collected a lateral and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown. It didn’t get any better for the Aggies (0-2) after that in sweltering conditions.
Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy tied the school record with three touchdown catches, covering 21, 23 and 19 yards. He caught eight passes for 103 yards in his second straight big game.
No. 3 Georgia 63, Murray State 17: D’Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and Georgia (2-0) broke loose in the second quarter on the way to a blowout of FCS school Murray State in Athens, Ga.
With temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, Georgia (2-0) got off to a sluggish start and went to the second quarter tied at 7 after giving up a long touchdown pass to the Racers (1-1).
But the Bulldogs finally erupted for a 35-point barrage in the second period.
No. 13 Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17: Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another as Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half and beat the Huskies in Salt Lake City.
Huntley finished 14 for 19 for 214 yards and ran for 38 yards, without a sack for second straight game.
No. 17 Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0: Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and Wisconsin (2-0) cruised past Central Michigan (1-1) in its home opener.
While Wisconsin had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs. Chippewas quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and was picked off by Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Cephus finished with six receptions for 130 yards — both career highs — and tied a career high with his two scores.
No. 20 Iowa 30, Rutgers 0: Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa (2-0, 1-0) rolled past visiting Rutgers (1-1, 0-1) in its Big Ten opener.
New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two TD passes for the Hawkeyes, who’ve allowed just 14 points in two games ahead of next week’s rivalry showdown at No. 25 Iowa State.
No. 22 Washington State 59, Northern Colorado 17: Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns and Washington State pounded FCS school Northern Colorado in Pullman, Wash.
Gordon completed 31 of 39 passes with one interception. Max Borghi scored three touchdowns and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for Washington State (2-0). Jacob Knipp completed 8 of 15 passes for 128 yards for Northern Colorado (0-2).
Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31: James Stefanou’s 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat visiting Nebraska when punter Isaac Armstrong’s 49-yard try sailed wide right.
The Buffaloes rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while keeping Cornhuskers’ second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.
The game included the longest touchdown in Colorado’s history, a 96-yard flea- flicker from Steven Montez to K.D. Nixon in a frenetic fourth quarter that featured 38 points and began with Nebraska up 17-7.
State
VMI 63, Mars Hill 21: Reece Udinski threw four touchdown passes and Alex Ramsey ran for two more as VMI (1-1) won its first home opener since 2015 by routing Division II Mars Hill.
Udinski hooked up with Javeon Lara on a 50-yard touchdown in a 56-17 loss at Marshall last week and found him with two more against the Mountain Lions, including a 26-yard strike less than three minutes into the game. Lara led the team with seven touchdown catches a year ago and had a 12-yard snare in the third quarter to give him three through the first two games.
Ramsey ran 8 yards for a touchdown midway through the first quarter and added a 6-yard score in the third. Chima Kpaduwa capped the day with a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Keydets finished with 220 yards on 35 carries.
Averett 28, Hampden-Sydney 16: Major Morgan caught 13 passes for 169 yards in the loss for the Tigers against the Cougars. Clay Vick finished the game 32 for 53 with 360 yards and 1 touchdown for the Tigers (0-1).
Jacob Wright led the Cougars (1-0), completing 19 of 28 passes with 226 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Kaleb Smith added 109 yards on the ground for the Tigers.
OTHER STATE SCORES
N.C. Wesleyan 31, Emory & Henry 24 (OT)
Dickinson 26, Washington and Lee 14
North Central (Ill.) 43, Christopher Newport 13
Apprentice 23, Greensboro College 8
Huntingdon 69, Guilford 43
Southern Virginia 34, Montclair State 21
UVA-Wise 40, Chowan 22
