Jimmy Sullivan homered with two RBIs and two runs scored as the Virginia baseball team handed No. 7 N.C. State its first loss of the season 7-3 Friday in Charlottesville.
Zack Gelof and Marc Lebreux added an RBI each for the Cavaliers (11-3). N.C. State fell to 12-1 in both teams’ ACC opener.
Richmond 13, Purdue-Fort Wayne 4: Dan Leckie had three hits, four RBIs and scored twice for the Spiders (3-10) in their win over the Mastodons (3-9) in Charleston, S.C.
Illinois State 8, VCU 5: Steven Carpenter went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, but the Rams (8-5) lost to the Redbirds (5-7) in Jacksonville, Fla.
Binghamton 8, VMI 2: Josh Hollifield and JT Inskeep drove in the only two runs for the Keydets (4-9) in their loss to the Bearcats (3-7) in Lexington.
High Point 11, James Madison 7: Kyle Hayes had a solo home run for the Dukes (7-5), who lost to the Panthers (6-7) in High Point, N.C.
William & Mary 10, Merrimack 2: Tyler Solomon had a two-run homer and added a sacrifice fly as the Tribe (6-8) routed the Warriors (6-6) in Williamsburg.
Softball
Virginia Tech 4, Virginia 0: Keely Rochard struck out 10 in a one-hitter as the No. 19 Hokies rolled over the host Cavaliers (8-10, 0-4 ACC). Grace Chavez and Jayme Bailey each had two RBIs for the Hokies (17-4, 1-0).
Randolph-Macon 14-14, Allegheny 1-0: Erin Doyle went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored in the first game of the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader sweep of the Gators (0-2) in Ashland. In Game 2, Madie Rhoads struck out three in a five-inning two-hitter for the Yellow Jackets (7-2-1).
Connecticut 9, James Madison 4: Kate Gordon had two hits, three RBIs and scored three runs, but the Dukes (10-5) fell to the Huskies (13-4) in Harrisonburg.
