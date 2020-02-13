MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Devon Dotson scored 15 points and No. 3 Kansas finished the game with a 9-0 run to beat No. 14 West Virginia 58-49 on Wednesday night.
The Jayhawks (21-3, 10-1 Big 12) won for the ninth straight time and remain a game behind first-place Baylor.
West Virginia (18-6, 6-5) fell flat after leading by as many as nine points in each half and lost at home for the first time this season.
Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 14 points and nine rebounds, but he had just two points after halftime. Jordan McCabe tied a season high with 10 points.
No. 23 Creighton 87, No. 10 Seton Hall 82: Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and Creighton posted its second road win over a top 10 team this month, beating Seton Hall.
Christian Bishop added 11 points as the Bluejays (19-6, 8-4 Big East) won for the sixth time in seven games, including a win at No. 8 Villanova at the start of the month.
Quincy McKnight had 20 points to lead Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2), which lost for the second time in 14 games. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Romaro Gill added 13 points apiece for the Pirates.
The key to Creighton’s win was the defensive job it did on preseason All America Myles Powell. The senior guard finished with 12 points on 3 of 16 shooting from the field, including 1 of 11 from long range. The made 3 was in the final seconds.
No. 11 Auburn 95, Alabama 91: Austin Wiley had 18 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocked shots and Auburn beat rival Alabama in the Tigers’ latest foray into overtime. Auburn’s Samir Doughty scored 18.
The Tigers (22-2, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) picked up their fourth overtime win of the last five games. This time they scored the first eight points of overtime and held on for redemption from an earlier 19-point loss to the Crimson Tide (13-11, 5-6).
No. 19 Butler 66, Xavier 61: Sean McDermott scored 14 points to lead Butler to a win over visiting Xavier.
Kamar Baldwin added 11 points and Jordan Tucker scored 10 for the Bulldogs (19-6, 7-5 Big East).
Naji Marshall scored 20 points to lead the Musketeers (16-9, 5-7).
ACC men
Miami 85, Boston College 58: Isaiah Wong scored 21 points as home team Miami snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating Boston College.
Kamari Williams scored 14 points for Boston College (12-13, 6-8).
Virginia Wesleyan 69, Hampden-Sydney 65: The Tigers struggled from three, shooting 28.6% in their close loss to the Marlins. The Marlins shot 44.4% from three.
Ryan Clements and Jake Hahn both scored 18 points for the Tigers (13-9, 8-5 ODAC). Chaise Johnson added 16 off the bench.
The Tigers turned over the ball 23 times in the loss. The Marlins (19-3, 11-2) had 12 turnovers.
Note: Radford men’s basketball coach Mike Jones was suspended for one game for his conduct during Monday’s 81-77 win at Winthrop. Jones will miss Thursday’s home game against Presbyterian.
Assistant Ron Jirsa will lead the Highlanders in Jones’ absence.
Jones and Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey had a shouting match at midcourt just minutes into the game and had to be separated by their assistant coaches while officials reviewed a play. It is unclear what sparked the shouting match.
Both coaches were called for technical fouls.
Women’s basketball
Richmond 67, Duquesne 64: The Spiders came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat the Dukes in overtime.
Aniyah Carpenter led the way with 21 points for the Spiders (12-13, 5-6 A-10). Elaina Chapman added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Dukes (16-9, 6-6) led for almost 35 minutes of the game. The Spiders led for less than five, but come away with the overtime victory.
Women’s lacrosse
Old Dominion 14, VCU 9: Jessica Bel Rossi notched a hat trick, but it wasn’t enough as the Rams fell to the Monarchs in their season opener.
Keriann McTavish added two scores for the Rams (0-1). Isabella Evans-Riester had two assists and Cammie Mann had a goal and assist.
Sabrina Leatherwood stopped 10 of 19 shots for the Monarchs (1-1). The Rams had only four saves in the loss.
James Madison 9, Virginia Tech 8: Maddie McDaniel scored in overtime to lift the Dukes over the Hokies. Logan Brennan assisted on the game-winner.
Isabella Peterson scored four goals for the Dukes (1-1). Brennan scored three and had two assists.
Kayla Frank scored three and Paige Petty scored two goals and had an assist for the Hokies (1-1). Taylor Caskey added a goal and two assists in the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.