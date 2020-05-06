Our mission at Commonwealth Community Trust (CCT) is to administer affordable and efficient Pooled Special Needs Trusts (PSNTs) with integrity, reliability and discretion. In our 30 years of service, we have provided our clients who have special needs with a convenient, cost-effective framework for the administration of the following:

• Third-Party PSNT - funded by family members for the benefit of a loved one

• First-Party PSNT - funded with the beneficiary’s own money, very often from a personal injury award

A PSNT will supplement government entitlement programs such as SSI and Medicaid.

Visit CCT’s comprehensive and easy to navigate website at

www.trustCCT.org where you will find our enrollment documents including the Joinder Agreement, Fee Schedule, Disbursement Information and a detailed Process of Joining.

Joanne Marcus, MSW

Executive Director

804-740-6930

jmarcus@trustcct.org

commonwealthcommunitytrust.org

