FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec 14, 2010 file photo, a statue of George Mason stands in the heart of George Mason University's Fairfax campus in Fairfax, Va. Newly released documents show that a $50 million gift to Virginia’s largest public university was given specifically to “promote the conservative principles of governance,” raising concerns from critics that that it compromises academic freedom. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)