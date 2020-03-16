Virginia prisons
State won’t take inmates from jails for 30 days. Page A4
Local services
Governments sort out operations amid outbreak. Page A6
Richmond
City Council affirms state of emergency at special meeting. Page A6
Travel slowdown
Airlines ask federal government for billions of dollars. Page A6
Shopping, films
Richmond-area malls reduce hours and movie theaters close. Page A7
Wall Street
Stocks have worst day since crash of 1987. Page A10
How long?
Experts say crisis will last months, not weeks. Page A12
World responds
Canada closes borders and France limits movement. Page A12
Sports affected
MLB delays opening day until at least mid-May. Page B6
