Virginia prisons

State won’t take inmates from jails for 30 days. Page A4

Local services

Governments sort out operations amid outbreak. Page A6

Richmond

City Council affirms state of emergency at special meeting. Page A6

Travel slowdown

Airlines ask federal government for billions of dollars. Page A6

Shopping, films

Richmond-area malls reduce hours and movie theaters close. Page A7

Wall Street

Stocks have worst day since crash of 1987. Page A10

How long?

Experts say crisis will last months, not weeks. Page A12

World responds

Canada closes borders and France limits movement. Page A12

Sports affected

MLB delays opening day until at least mid-May. Page B6

