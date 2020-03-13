Faith services
Richmond-area houses of worship take extra steps for health. Page A4
Colleges’ plans
Virginia Tech will give $1,000 rebates to campus residents who don’t return. Page A6
Cancellations
VMFA and library close, and lots of events have been called off. Page A7
Staying open
Liberty University will hold in-person classes. Page A9
Wall Street
Dow rises nearly 2,000 — its largest point gain ever. Page A10
Border checks
EU urges its member nations to coordinate on health screenings. Page A12
U.S. hospitals
Expert warns of a “fairly tremendous strain on our health system.” Page A12
Extra year
NCAA is seeking to extend eligibility for athletes in spring sports. Page B1
No Masters
Augusta National says it will host golf major “at some later date.” Page B1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.