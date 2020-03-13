Faith services

Richmond-area houses of worship take extra steps for health. Page A4

Colleges’ plans

Virginia Tech will give $1,000 rebates to campus residents who don’t return. Page A6

Cancellations

VMFA and library close, and lots of events have been called off. Page A7

Staying open

Liberty University will hold in-person classes. Page A9

Wall Street

Dow rises nearly 2,000 — its largest point gain ever. Page A10

Border checks

EU urges its member nations to coordinate on health screenings. Page A12

U.S. hospitals

Expert warns of a “fairly tremendous strain on our health system.” Page A12

Extra year

NCAA is seeking to extend eligibility for athletes in spring sports. Page B1

No Masters

Augusta National says it will host golf major “at some later date.” Page B1

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email