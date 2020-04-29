Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait another year for their big moment at Cooperstown.
The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the class will be included at next year’s induction festivities — along with any additional new choices — on July 25, 2021.
Jeter and Walker were to be inducted with catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, the pioneering players’ union head who negotiated free agency and transformed the sport.
Also to be honored during next year’s Hall induction weekend: 2020 Ford C. Frick Award winner Hawk Harrelson, 2020 J.G. Taylor Spink Award winner Nick Cafardo and the winner of the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, David Montgomery.
This will be the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960.
- The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox announced ticket refund policies for games not played through May because of the virus outbreak, with some other baseball teams offering plans for cash returns and bonus credit.
A day after MLB told clubs they could decide their own ticket refund policies, several did.
The Minnesota Twins will credit season ticket holders for missed games, plus give an additional 15% credit of that amount to be used for 2020 or 2021 purchases. The Cleveland Indians said fans who had tickets for home games this March and April could receive a 10% bonus credit for a game later in 2020 or 2021. The Red Sox extended a similar bonus credit to season ticket holders.
LPGA aims for mid-July return
The LPGA Tour bought itself an extra month to make sure it’s safe to resume playing, releasing a new schedule that could end with two of its biggest events and finish five days before Christmas.
The LPGA hopes to restart on July 15-18 at a team event in Michigan and play every week except for the week of the Masters (Nov. 12-15) and Thanksgiving until the season ends in blockbuster fashion — the U.S. Women’s Open followed by the CME Group Tour Championship, with a combined $10.5 million in prize money.
LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said he was more interested in being safe than being first to resume.
“As long as we can pull off the schedule now we put in front of us, the season can be really busy,” he said. “There’s still over $56 million up for grabs, and we’re going to play for almost $2.7 million every time we tee it up. ... I feel like we’re at a place now where we can still provide opportunity.”
The mid-July start, however, means there’s nowhere to put tournaments if there’s another delay. The UL International Crown was among five tournaments canceled for the year — the International Crown will stick to its biennial schedule and resume in 2022 — but the tour has lost only nine tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any more delays likely would mean a hybrid season that ends in 2021.
NFL: Commissioner Roger Goodell has reduced his salary to $0, and other NFL employees will be taking pay cuts or furloughs.
Goodell, who makes upward of $30 million a year from salaries and bonuses, voluntarily had his salary reduced this month.
In a memo sent to league office staffers, Goodell also said no employee earning a base salary of less than $100,000 will be affected by these reductions, and no employee’s salary will be reduced below $100,000 by the reductions.
Cycling: The Spanish Vuelta cycling race will not start in the Netherlands as originally planned. This year’s Vuelta was set to start on Aug. 14. New dates have not been announced.
