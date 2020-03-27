NEW YORK — If the final pitch of the 2020 baseball season comes closer to Christmas than Halloween, that’s fine with the players.
Major League Baseball owners ratified a 17-page agreement with the union on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with players willing to extend the season as long as needed to cover as close to a full schedule as possible.
The deal provides for $170 million in salary advances and guarantees service time to players even if no games are played.
The season was to start Thursday and Game 7 of the World Series was on track to be Oct. 28. With opening day postponed until mid-May at the earliest, the final pitch could come deep into winter.
Neutral sites sites in warm-weather cities and domes are under consideration along with expanded playoffs.
“Is this a year where trying different things could be of benefit, and that is one of the things that in a one-year trial could be a benefit,” union head Tony Clark said.
He added players are “very open” to playing in empty stadiums if needed to get games in.
“That possibility exists and has been presented to the other side,” he said. “Players want to play ... even if it means their fans are watching at home.”
MLB agreed with the union to use “best efforts to play as many games as possible, while taking into account player safety and health, rescheduling needs, competitive considerations, stadium availability, and the economic feasibility of various alternatives.”
Players would consider waiving the rule against playing no more than 20 days in a row. It remains unclear what the minimum number of games needed for a season would be.
Players ratified the deal Thursday night. They would keep their salary advances if no games are played in 2020 and waived their claim to additional salaries if the season is scrapped.
MLB the right to cut the amateur draft from its usual 40 rounds to as few as five this year and as few as 20 in 2021.
Horse racing: Santa Anita canceled live racing because of the coronavirus pandemic after instructions from the Los Angeles County Health Department.
The track in Arcadia, Calif., was preparing to stage eight races when the cancellation was announced about 30 minutes before the first race. It’s not immediately known when racing will be allowed to resume.
The Santa Anita Derby scheduled for April 4 has been postponed. The race is the West Coast’s major prep for the Kentucky Derby, which has been pushed from May 2 to Sept. 5.
Golf: The LPGA Tour now has two majors that have been rescheduled.
With the Olympics postponed until 2021, the Evian Championship in France will be two weeks later on Aug. 6-9. That was supposed to be the week of women’s golf in the Olympics.
The LPGA previously rescheduled the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, from April 2-5 until Sept. 10-13.
Olympics: Good news for all those who have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics: You’re in for 2021.
Olympic officials have confirmed that the 6,200 or so athletes who had already punched their ticket for Tokyo will keep their spots for the rescheduled games next year.
It resolves one of the key questions for marathoners, open-water swimmers and hundreds of other athletes whose qualifying process came early in the 2020 sports calendar, before the coronavirus started shutting down sports across the globe.
