Former Monacan High School basketball player Megan Walker has tested positive for COVID-19.
Walker, The Times-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year in 2016 and 2017, starred at Connecticut before being drafted by the New York Liberty in the first round of this year’s WNBA draft.
The Liberty issued a statement saying Walker is asymptomatic and is in self-isolation.
The WNBA announced that out of 137 players tested between June 28 and July 5, seven tested positive for the virus.
WNBA teams recently traveled to Florida and are set to play a shortened season of 22 games beginning later this month.
ACC won’t rush call on fall sports
On Friday, ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced that the league would take its time in determining how to approach fall athletics.
“As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions,” Swofford said in a statement. “Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.”
The ACC has previously announced that no competition will begin before Sept. 1, which does not impact any football games.
Wimbledon says it will pay 2020 prize money
Wimbledon will pay out $12.5 million in prize money to 620 players despite the tournament’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Club.
After consulting with its insurance provider, club officials said 256 players who would have competed in the main draw will each receive 25,000 pounds ($31,000), while 224 players who would have competed in qualifying will each receive 12,500 pounds ($15,600).
“Immediately following the cancellation of The Championships, we turned our attention to how we could assist those who help make Wimbledon happen,” All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said.
In addition, 120 players who would have competed in doubles will each receive 6,250 pounds ($7,800); 16 players who would have competed in the wheelchair events will each receive 6,000 pounds ($7,500); and four players who would have competed in the quad wheelchair events will each receive 5,000 pounds ($6,200).
The pandemic forced officials to cancel the tournament for the first time since 1945.
The club also announced that the grass court seeding formula used since 2002 “has served its time.”
Beginning in 2021, seeding for the men’s singles draw will be based solely on ranking, the club said, but there will be no change to the method of seeding for the women.
Soccer: Germany will start the 2020-21 season with cup games on Sept. 11 before the Bundesliga resumes Sept. 18. The winter break has been cut short to fit the season between postponed European tournaments.
The calendar published Friday by the German soccer federation has the league starting more than a month after it did in 2019-20. That allows space for the Champions League and Europa League mini-tournaments in August and a block of national-team games.
The Bundesliga will end May 22, in time for the European Championship, which start June 11 after being pushed back a year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Super Cup is normally the German season-opener, but it’s been delayed to Sept. 30.
