Serving patients

VCU Health and some doctors put off non-emergency care. Page A5

Education

K-12 closures extended; VCU delays commence-ment. Page A8

Restaurants

Richmond will enforce ban on crowds; workers get help. Page A10

Mass transit

GRTC is offering free rides and doing more cleaning. Page A11

Finances

Some banks are closing lobbies; withdrawals from ATMs rise. Page A12

Global situation

Iran reports spike in deaths, for a total of 1,135. Page A14

