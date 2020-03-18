Serving patients
VCU Health and some doctors put off non-emergency care. Page A5
Education
K-12 closures extended; VCU delays commence-ment. Page A8
Restaurants
Richmond will enforce ban on crowds; workers get help. Page A10
Mass transit
GRTC is offering free rides and doing more cleaning. Page A11
Finances
Some banks are closing lobbies; withdrawals from ATMs rise. Page A12
Global situation
Iran reports spike in deaths, for a total of 1,135. Page A14
