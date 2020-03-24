Three weeks ago, Virginia had zero confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Schools were open and restaurants saw business as usual. More than 1.3 million people voted in the Democratic presidential primary. Basketball tournaments and spring festivals were fast approaching.
Then, the news escalated at a staggering pace as the global pandemic took hold in our state.
For perspective on the rapid changes to our community, here’s a timeline of major announcements and developments in Virginia.
NOTE: The number of cases reported each day by the Virginia Department of Health are valid as of 5 p.m. the previous day.
January
Virginia established an Incident Management Team for the novel coronavirus. The respiratory disease was officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization on Feb. 11.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Virginia Department of Health first investigated three possible coronavirus cases that ultimately tested negative.
Monday, Jan. 27
VDH began posting a count of “patients under investigation” on the agency’s coronavirus monitoring webpage.
Friday, Feb. 7
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver declared the novel coronavirus a “Communicable Disease of Public Health Threat” for Virginia.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Richmond-area businesses noted economic impact due to disrupted travel and overseas supply chains, while medical suppliers saw increased demand.
Oliver advised clinicians to stay abreast of COVID-19 and requests volunteers for the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
Friday, Feb. 28
With the number of confirmed cases at 62 elsewhere in the U.S., Virginia braced for the virus’ arrival. The Northam administration estimated pandemic preparedness will cost $9.7 million.
VDH said eight possible cases so far tested negative and monitored 279 at-risk travelers. No confirmed cases.
Patient in Fairfax case that will later be announced March 8 reportedly began to experience respiratory symptoms following travel to Egypt.
Monday, March 2
Gov. Ralph Northam described the state’s COVID-19 preparedness steps in a letter to state employees; as of this week potential cases were tested by Virginia’s Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tuesday, March 3
First case confirmed in a state bordering Virginia: North Carolina.
UVA canceled spring break study abroad programs; other Virginia universities recalled students this week.
Wednesday, March 4
17 people in Virginia had been tested; health officials said the state had no confirmed cases.
Northam outlined coronavirus response plans in a media briefing.
Thursday, March 5
Initial cases were confirmed in Tennessee and Maryland.
Saturday, March 7
The Pentagon makes the first announcement of a COVID-19 case in Virginia, a Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir and exposed while abroad.
First case confirmed in the District of Columbia.
Sunday, March 8
Virginia’s second case announced in Fairfax; the man was exposed on a Nile River cruise. 44 Virginians had been tested.
Virginia state Senate killed a proposal for paid sick time.
Monday, March 9
Virginia coronavirus cases up to 5 after people diagnosed in Arlington, Spotsylvania and Fairfax counties.
Week of March 9
McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Richmond-area nursing homes began screening guests or restricting access.
Tuesday, March 10
Three new coronavirus cases in Virginia brought the known statewide total to 8, with the first cases for Loudoun County and Virginia Beach.
Organizers announced they are canceling the Virginia Festival of the Book, set for March 18-22 in Charlottesville.
Sen. Tim Kaine cosponsored emergency legislation to give workers paid sick days.
Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, announced self-quarantine after dining with a friend since diagnosed with COVID-19.
Wednesday, March 11
First central Virginia coronavirus cases identified in Hanover County and at Longwood University in Farmville, bringing state’s known total to 10.
Several Virginia universities, including VCU and UR, canceled in-person classes following an extended spring break.
Richmond-area public school systems remained on normal schedules but prepared families for possible changes.
Capital One and Genworth encouraged employees to work remotely.
The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
Thursday, March 12
Confirmed cases in Virginia nearly doubled to 17, with six people hospitalized.
Northam declared a state of emergency and ban on state employee travel.
Richmond and Henrico public schools announced a two-week closure, starting Monday.
Chesterfield County canceled school classes for Friday; Hanover said schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
The ACC and Atlantic 10 suspend play at their basketball tournaments; the NCAA announced it has canceled its tournament.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney urged large events to cancel or postpone; Richmond City Council canceled meetings through March 22.
St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivals are called off, including the Irish Festival in Church Hill, Shamrock the Block, St. Paddy’s Palooza, and Blarney Bash.
Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K scheduled for March 28 is postponed until Sept. 26; Richmond Forum postponed Michelle Obama and Bryan Stevenson events.
Virginia General Assembly adopted the state’s two-year budget.
Richmond Department of Public Utilities announced it will suspend disconnections of water and wastewater for non-payment.
Friday, March 13
Number of known cases statewide rose to 30, according to VDH.
Northam ordered schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks starting Monday, March 16.
Richmond-area localities declared local states of emergency.
Dominion Energy suspended service disconnections for nonpayment.
Virginia Department of Corrections canceled prison visitations until further notice.
More spring events announced postponements, including Greek Festival, French Film Festival and RVA Street Art Festival along with the Something in the Water music festival in Virginia Beach.
Richmond Public Library, local museums and performing arts venues announced extended closures.
Central Virginia houses of worship modified weekend schedules and added precautionary measures.
Many grocery stores in the Richmond region sold out of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning products.
Saturday, March 14
Virginia saw the first death from coronavirus in James City County; the first Chesterfield resident tested positive as the statewide count increased to 41.
The Byrd Theatre temporarily closed.
Publix started to close stories earlier in the evening.
Sunday, March 15
Number of positive tests in Virginia climbed to 45, state officials said there’s capacity to test 370 to 470 individuals.
Northam announced a statewide ban on all events over 100 people, called for businesses to engage in social distancing and urged residents to stay home as much as possible.
More retailers cut back on hours for cleaning and restocking, including Walmart, Kroger, Wegmans and Trader Joe’s.
Monday, March 16
Virginia reported 51 cases of coronavirus and the state’s second death in the Peninsula Health District; first-known cases confirmed for Henrico and Charlottesville.
Statewide K-12 school closures took effect; Richmond Public Schools announced closure would continue until at least April 13.
VCU Health treated its first hospitalized patient for COVID-19, routine hospital visitation is suspended.
Special meeting of Richmond City Council affirmed the emergency declaration; council Vice President Chris Hilbert participated by phone due to precautionary self-quarantine.
Greater Richmond Continuum of Care mobilized an emergency shelter plan for people living in a homeless encampment.
The Virginia State Capitol and the Pocahontas Building closed to the public for the rest of March beginning at 5 p.m.
Judicial emergency issued for all district and circuit courts, in effect until April 6.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, urged Northam to call a special session of the General Assembly to address the economic fallout of the pandemic.
The State Corporation Commission issued a 60-day moratorium on utility disconnections due to nonpayment.
Virginia’s prison system suspended accepting new inmates from local jails for 30 days; reported no confirmed cases among 30,000 inmates or staff.
Richmond-area malls reduced hours; movie theaters temporarily closed.
Richmond planned financial help for restaurants affected by closures and restricted operation.
In reversal, Liberty University announced a move to online classes after spring break.
Tuesday, March 17
Statewide coronavirus cases at 67 amid signs of community spread; Richmond area up to 8 cases.
Northam said state will ban gatherings of 10 or more people, ordered Department of Motor Vehicles to shut down in-person services.
Resident at Westminster Canterbury Richmond retirement community diagnosed with coronavirus.
YMCA of Greater Richmond closed all 16 locations starting at 4 p.m.
First case reported in West Virginia as coronavirus reached all 50 U.S. states.
Wednesday, March 18
Virginia cases of coronavirus up to 77 people, including four Richmond residents.
GRTC suspended fare collection until further notice to help with social distancing.
VCU Health and some Richmond-area doctors and dentists prepared for the expected rise in cases by rescheduling non-emergency care.
In a letter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax asked Northam to call a special session of the General Assembly and implement more extensive closures of schools and businesses.
VCU postponed May commencement to December and announced it will issue refunds and credits for housing and dining.
Thursday, March 19
State officials reported 94 cases, 19 hospitalized and 1,923 having been tested; in Fairfax County, another assisted-living community reported a case.
First positive COVID-19 case in Southwest Virginia announced by a Roanoke hospital.
Northam announced new response guidance for child care, small business relief, criminal justice and Medicaid.
VCU Medical Center started to screen visitors for symptoms of COVID-19.
The University of Virginia Health System debuted its own COVID-19 test.
Philip Morris suspended operations at South Richmond plant after a second employee tested positive.
Deadline for paying Virginia income taxes delayed by 30 days from May 1 to June 1.
Friday, March 20
Official case count numbered 114 in Va., with six in Richmond and seven in Henrico.
The Lynchburg area and the Southside Health District reported their first coronavirus cases.
YMCA of Greater Richmond announced a partnership with the city to provide emergency child care for medical workers, starting Monday.
Altria Group CEO Howard A. Willard III took temporary leave after coronavirus diagnosis.
Saturday, March 21
152 reported cases in Va.; the state’s third coronavirus-related death reported, in Fairfax County.
Weekly unemployment claims in Virginia topped 30,000, with more expected.
Executive order from Northam authorized increases in hospital bed capacity.
SUNDAY, March 22
Virginia health officials announced 219 cases; three new deaths from the Peninsula region raised the state total to six.
Monday, March 23
Coronavirus cases rose to 254 and now appeared in 40 of the state’s localities; the death toll rose to seven.
Northam ordered all K-12 schools closed for the rest of the academic year and stepped up restrictions for businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.