Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke attended a private fundraiser Saturday at the home of Abby and Lance Kimbrough, who rent the home from Michael Bills and Sonjia Smith. Tickets ranged from $0 to $2,800. A wire story on Page A6 Sunday contained incorrect information.
