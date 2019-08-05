The purse money for thoroughbred races at Colonial Downs is derived from money out of existing off-track betting parlors and satellite wagering that was sitting in reserves during the five years that Colonial Downs was dormant. A story Sunday on Page A1 incorrectly stated where the $500,000-a-day purses would initially come from. Starting next year, purses at Colonial Downs will be funded in part from the existing reserves and in part from Rosie’s Gaming Emporium revenues. Then, in 2021, the purses will be fully funded from Rosie’s revenues.

