Admission to the “Ancarrow’s List: Native Plants by the River’s Edge” exhibit that runs through Oct. 31 in the Lora M. Robins Library at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and Nov. 4 through Dec. 22 in the James Branch Cabell Library at Virginia Commonwealth University is included with garden admission and free at the Cabell Library. Information about cost of admission was inaccurate in a story on Page D1 Tuesday.

