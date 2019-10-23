Bon Secours’ new Richmond market president, Faraaz Yousuf, is an alumnus of Virginia Commonwealth University. He holds a master’s in health care administration and a bachelor’s in psychology. Due to a production error, Yousuf’s degrees were not included in a story on Page A8 Wednesday.

***

CSX is the only rail route across the James River at Mayo Island and along the line north of the river. Two train routes that run along the Richmond floodwall were mislabeled on a map on Page C1 Saturday.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription