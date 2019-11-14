AECOM, a consultant to the city of Richmond that recommended the use of the “construction manager at risk” process for school construction on two new elementary schools, was contracted to oversee school construction in Richmond, regardless of its recommendation. A story on Page A1 on Nov. 3 mischaracterized the consultant’s engagement with the city.

