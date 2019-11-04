Current residents may have the option to stay at St. Joseph’s Home if another organization takes over running the nursing home in Henrico County after the Little Sisters of the Poor withdraws from it, according to the Little Sisters of the Poor. An article on Page A1 Friday did not make it clear that the home may not be closing when the sisters leave.

