Liz Doerr, who represents the 1st District on the Richmond School Board, voted against new school zones for the city’s North Side on Monday night. In a story Tuesday on Page A1, her name was omitted from a list of the members who cast “no” votes.
***
An event last week hosted by Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery raised more than $1,700 for the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund. The host of the event was unclear in information with a photo on Page A2 Sunday.
