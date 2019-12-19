Philip G. Emerson, retiring executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, and his wife, Beth, are the parents of a son and a daughter. The makeup of their family was incorrectly stated in a story on Page A1 Thursday.
A photo that accompanied the Carytown Hanukkah event listing on Page C1 Thursday depicted a seven-lamp menorah that has roots in the Hebrew Bible. The more familiar nine-lamp menorah is used for Hanukkah celebrations.
