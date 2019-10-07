Comedian Rip Taylor, who died Sunday, was 88, according to U.S. census records. In a story Monday on Page B2, The Associated Press reported erroneously that he was 84. The age came from his publicist, who was relying on incorrect information from the comedian.
***
In “Breaking Bad,” the high school where the character Walter White worked was named after J.P. Wynne Campus School in Farmville. The name of the Virginia school was misidentified in a story Sunday on Page A1.
