Comedian Rip Taylor, who died Sunday, was 88, according to U.S. census records. In a story Monday on Page B2, The Associated Press reported erroneously that he was 84. The age came from his publicist, who was relying on incorrect information from the comedian.

***

In “Breaking Bad,” the high school where the character Walter White worked was named after J.P. Wynne Campus School in Farmville. The name of the Virginia school was misidentified in a story Sunday on Page A1.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription