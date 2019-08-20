Kenrick Augustin, 41, of Glen Allen was found guilty Aug. 9 in Richmond Circuit Court of reckless driving for striking then-14-year-old Davison Chapman as he was crossing Forest Hill Avenue with his mother, leaving Davison with a traumatic brain injury. Augustin was sentenced to 30 days of active jail time and ordered to pay a $1,250 fine. His punishment was incomplete in a story Monday on Page A1. The impact of the crash on Nov. 3 caused Davison’s brain to swell, and doctors had to remove part of his skull to relieve the swelling. The teenager’s physical injuries were mischaracterized in the story. Also, the reporter was not present at Augustin’s trial on Aug. 9. When she asked Judge Bradley B. Cavedo later to comment on the case, he referred the reporter to a transcript containing the comments he made in court. The story inaccurately stated that Cavedo declined to comment.
