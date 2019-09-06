The tax revenue from a special tax district that is proposed as part of the Richmond Coliseum redevelopment project would pay for a new arena but not other projects, according to NH District Corp., which is planning the project. A story Thursday on Page A1 included imprecise information about the tax revenue.
