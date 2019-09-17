The University of Richmond women’s soccer team is 3-2-2 and plays at Towson on Thursday. The university’s record and the place of the game were incorrect in a box with an article on Page C2 Tuesday.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription