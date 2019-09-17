The University of Richmond women’s soccer team is 3-2-2 and plays at Towson on Thursday. The university’s record and the place of the game were incorrect in a box with an article on Page C2 Tuesday.
Correction
The University of Richmond women’s soccer team is 3-2-2 and plays at Towson on Thursday. The university’s record and the place of the game were incorrect in a box with an article on Page C2 Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.