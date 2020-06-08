Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a judge lowered the number of signatures that Richmond mayoral candidates must submit to appear on the November ballot. Candidates must submit 150 signatures by June 23. The number was incorrect in a story Sunday on Page A13.

