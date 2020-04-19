The Glen Allen-based lab GENETWORx can process 3,000 to 5,000 coronavirus tests per day. The number was incorrect in a story Sunday on Page A1.
***
According to figures released Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health, 74 of the state’s 129 COVID-19 outbreaks were in long-term care facilities as of 5 p.m. Friday. The number of outbreaks was incorrect in a story Sunday on Page A2.
