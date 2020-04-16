Nationwide is offering a one-time premium refund of $50 per auto insurance policy. A Chicago Tribune story on Page A8 Saturday about the nation’s biggest auto insurers refunding policyholders money during the coronavirus incorrectly stated who would receive the refund.

