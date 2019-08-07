In 2021, the purse money for Thoroughbred racing at Colonial Downs will flow primarily from Rosie’s Gaming Emporium revenues, but also from other off-track betting parlors, account wagering, satellite wagering and live racing. A story Sunday on Page A1, and a correction Tuesday on Page A2, incorrectly stated the sources of the purse money beginning in 2021.

