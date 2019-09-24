A story Aug. 8 on Page A5 about author Ben Cleary’s new book, “Searching for Stonewall Jackson: A Quest for Legacy in a Divided America,” referenced an event at the Library of Virginia featuring a Civil War discussion on Sept. 25. In fact, the event was never officially scheduled for that date. It may take place later this year or in 2020.

