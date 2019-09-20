Lenora Reid, who is now acting chief administrative officer for the city of Richmond, spoke with one of Selena Cuffee-Glenn’s cousins about a job in the city Finance Department. The relationship to Cuffee-Glenn was incorrect in a story on Page A1 on Friday.

