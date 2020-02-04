20200204_MET_XGR_BB20

A spring-like day drew a number of people to the grounds of Capitlo Square outside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. this group is centered around a statue of Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire, MD.

 BOB BROWN

Due to a production error, a photo on Page A8 Tuesday was reversed, with what should have been on the left side appearing on the right, and vice-versa. The correct version of the photo, which shows people enjoying Monday’s warm weather at Capitol Square, appears here.

