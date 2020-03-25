For VCU Health clinical trials on a potential treatment for COVID-19, patients with moderate cases could undergo five or 10-day remdesivir treatments, or no treatment; patients with severe cases are randomly assigned to five or 10-day remdesivir treatments. The description of the treatments was incorrect in a story Wednesday on Page A1.
