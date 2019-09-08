Correction 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save In Saturday’s college football game, Maryland defeated Syracuse 63-20. The score was incorrect Sunday on Page C5. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Maryland Score Game Sport Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest News Hundreds participate in 9/11 Heroes Run in Richmond to honor vets and first-responders WOODY: Redskins have reason to hope, but also lots of room for improvement Redskins observations: 'The referees have got something out for us': Penalties once again an issue for Washington Four takeaways from Virginia Tech's win over ODU Redskins sprint to 17-0 lead, then Eagles storm back to win opener James Madison shows offensive strides in win over Saint Francis His daughter Annabel has a rare disorder, so he's developing a novel gene therapy Four takeaways from UVA's win over William & Mary Popular on Richmond.com SCOTT, SIDNEY Suit filed challenging race question for Virginia marriage license UVA cracks AP college football Top 25 poll WOODY: Sure, the Hokies won. But nobody left impressed. Updated: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri in Richmond this week. Here's where he's been and where he may be going next.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.